CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Due to COVID-19, NCAA senior football players have an option to return to their school for an additional season.
Today, quarterback Brandon Peters announced he'd take that opportunity and return to Illinois for the 2021 season.
Peters missed three games due to testing positive for COVID-19. He then wasn't able to play against Ohio State since that game was canceled due to positive cases within the Buckeyes program.
Peters says he has more to prove at the college level.
Last season in five games, Peters completed 39 of his 80 passes for 429 yards and three touchdowns.
