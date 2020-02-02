To the baseball diamond where Macon, Illinois native Brian Snitker is gearing up for another season as manager of the Atlanta Braves.
Last season at the helm, Snitker led his ballclub to an impressive 97-65 record in the regular season and got Atlanta to the NLDS.
This is a man that has a sign at the edge of Macon. How cool is that?
Snitker took over in 2016 and this will be his fourth full season as skipper of the Braves.
In the last two regular seasons, he has 187 wins under his belt... a job that has Atlanta's GM very impressed.