COLUMBUS, Ohio (WAND) -- A group of Illini basketball alumni have banded together with a handful of other college basketball stars including Mike Daum (South Dakota State), Matt Mooney (Texas Tech/South Dakota) and Billy Garrett (DePaul) to form "House of 'Paign".
The orange-and-blue squad will kick off its quest to win $2 million on July 4 in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament on ESPN. The team's first opponent is War Tampa which features a number of Auburn alumni.
In this edition of Tupper's Take, Mark Tupper and Gordon Voit break down the roster and offer a preview of July 4th's opener.
House of 'Paign is coached/managed by former walk-on Mike LaTulip and features the following players:
G/F Malcolm Hill
F Leron Black
C Nnanna Egwu
G Andres Feliz
F Michael Finke
F Cameron Liss
C Mike Daum (South Dakota State)
G Matt Mooney (Texas Tech/South Dakota)
G Billy Garrett (DePaul)
G Kyle Vinales (Central Connecticut State)
[Note: G/F Rayvonte Rice (overseas) and G Cory Bradford (family reasons) have withdrawn from the team.]
