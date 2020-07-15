Taylorville's Brian James has had a truly incredible career in basketball, from Christian County to the NBA where he coached Michael Jordan. WAND Sports introduces a multi-part series celebrating James' many experiences, which includes a virtually unprecedented leap from the high school level to the NBA and now the Big Ten.
Part 1: Early beginnings
- How he got his first job in the NBA (1995-96 Pistons)
- Volunteering for the Bulls in the 80s
- How he met and befriended Doug Collins at ISU
- Taylorville pride and his coaching tenure there
Part 2: Pistons experiences
- NBA All-Star Game in 1997
- Grant Hill: Could he have been a Top 10 all-time player?
Part 3: Raptors and 76ers
- Drafting Vince Carter when he was with the Raptors
- Coaching Andre Iguodala with the 76ers
Part 4: Coaching MJ
- Washington Wizards
