The countdown to high school football season is on. A lot of teams are wrapping up 7-on-7's.
St. Teresa is one of those teams. And talk about the first 100 days on the job. Brit Miller has taken over for the legendary Mark Ramsey. The Bulldogs of course are the defending 2A State Champions.
But this years team has some new faces, a new coach and they are not playing in a conference. So these Dawgs have no choice but to adapt to change.
And Brit Miller is helping them get there.
