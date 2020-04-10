DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's not often you get to add someone with NFL experience to your staff as a defensive coordinator, but this is just St. Teresa head coach Mark Ramsey's lucky year.
Former NFL fullback and Illini linebacker Brit Miller has agreed to join the Bulldog program this coming season.
He was an All-Big Ten linebacker and played in the NFL from 2009-2012. Now he'll try to bring his wisdom and experience to help St. Teresa stars like RB Denim Cook.
Mark Pearson reports from St. Teresa's Boehm-Davis-Munn field where Miller explains his decision to join the Bulldogs.