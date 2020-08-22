DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- After a season that didn't go as well as Brylan Phillips would have hoped he is now more motived to bounce back.
Phillips averaged 16.2 PPG, 4.6 APG, and 3.1 RPG as a sophomore but sys his leadership is what he's working on the most.
The Junior will be headed to MacArthur next year and says he is excited to be apart of the new program.
