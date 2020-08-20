MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- Maroa-Forsyth's running back Bryson Boes was a nightmare for defenders last year because of his size and strength.
This past offseason Boes decided to change his body to become a better player.
Boes has dropped 60 pounds by both changing his diet and going through more intense workouts.
But Bryson has still maintained his strength, recently the senior broke the school record in the power clean(340) and the squat(520) along with running the third-fastest forty yard dash time with a 4.49!
Boes says he hopes o continue to dominate this football season and help the trojans make a deep run into the playoffs.
