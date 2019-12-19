DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- One of Decatur's most recognizable voices is hanging up his microphone.
Thursday night's MacArthur-Rochester girls basketball was radio play-by-play announcer Scott Busboom's 1,200th and final game.
The Urbana native came to Decatur to continue a broadcasting career that now finds him at the Cromwell Radio Group. He broadcasted everything from basketball to football to softball.
In this extended feature on Busboom's final game, he discusses what it felt like to sign off for the final time plus the deeper value that he sees in broadcasting games.
