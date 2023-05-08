DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- St. Teresa's Caleb Kernaghan put pen to paper this afternoon to run Cross Country and Track for North Central College in Naperville.
Kernaghan runs in the 400, 800 and 1600 meter races and is also a member of the 4 by 400 and 4 by 800 relay teams.
He said he is excited to join a successful collegiate program.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
