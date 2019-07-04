SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Sports have always been known to give people an outlet. The "Capital City Boxing Club" uses the the sport of boxing to help the youth stay off the streets.
Co-founder Scott Cox says he and a group of friends put the organization together two years ago in hopes to give young people something positive to do.
The club is a not-for-profit organization and does not charge participants anything to box.
Coaches with the program have over 50 years of experience. Members within the club say they started with eight and are now up to 40 members.
Founders also say that they still need money for equipment and a boxing ring.