Carson and Friends Skill Basketball Camp returning for 10th year

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Carson and Friends skills Basketball camp is returning for it's 10th year later this month.
Kids will take part in drills on passing, dribbling , shooting, rebounding and game time situations.
There will also be 3 o 3 and 5 on 5 games with trophies for the winners.
The camp will be Saturday, July 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
For more information contact Calvin Carson at 217-201-6280 or 217-848-3938.
