DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's back folks!
The 9th Annual Carson and Friends Skill Basketball Camp is returning on July 30.
It'll take place at Hess Park in Decatur from 8:30am to 3:30pm.
There will be drills on passing, dribbling, shooting and rebounding plus, three on three and five on five games.
The first 100 kids will get a free t-shirt.
For more information, to volunteer or to help sponsor the event, contact Calvin Carson at either 217-201-6280 or 217-848-3938.
