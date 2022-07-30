DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Carson & Friends Basketball Camp returned for the ninth straight year Saturday.
Decatur resident Calvin Carson started the camp in 2013. It's held every year at Hess Park. He said God told him to bring the Decatur youth a free basketball camp.
Carson said some of the kids who attended his very first camp are still attending today.
