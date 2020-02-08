Carthage sweeps Millikin on senior night Mark Pearson Mark Pearson Author facebook Author twitter Author email Feb 8, 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin basketball programs were hosting senior night against Carthage College.The Big Blue dropped both contests. WOMEN'S BASKETBALLCarthage 58, Millikin 49 MEN'S BASKETBALLCarthage 68, Millikin 63 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mark Pearson Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Mark Pearson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPossible child coronavirus case under investigation in Champaign CountySheriff: Don't pick up or touch deadly drug called 'gray death'Illinois man arrested for soliciting sex with 11-year-oldPolice: Man sexually assaulted child in motel room, threatened to kill victim4 masked teens invade home, rob people at gunpointParamedic accused of sexually assaulting patient in ambulancePolice crack down on Illinois drug house, arrest 3Second teen dies after driver plows into cross-country team10 shots fired at home with people insideWintry and wet weather arrives in central Illinois Images Videos Poll