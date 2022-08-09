(WAND) -- At this time last year, we told you how local athlete Casey Acree was a Crossfit Champion even though he's missing his left arm beneath the elbow!
Well folks, he isn't slowing down!
This year in the 2022 No Bull Crossfit Games, Acree won every event in his division!
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.