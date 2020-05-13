SEOUL, South Korea -- A WAND Sports first: reporting on a local star in Korea!
Cass County native Eric Jokisch is in the international baseball spotlight in the South Korean KBO as pandemic-stricken folks watch him all over the globe.
He was raised in Virginia, played for the Virginia/A-C Central Redbirds and lives in Jacksonville in the offseason. Now he's dealing for the Kiwoom Heroes in the Korean league, working his famous breaking ball successfully as ever.
Through his first two starts of the 2020 season, the left-hander has allowed just one earned run in 11 innings to go with 11 strikeouts and just one walk.
Last season for the Seoul-based Heroes he posted an ERA of 3.13 with 141 strikeouts to 39 walks.
Jokisch starred at Northwestern University after his Virginia/A-C Central days, threw a no-hitter for the Double-AA Tennessee Smokies and made it all the way to the Cubs active roster in 2014. He appeared in four games that season.
He is one of three allowed imports on the Heroes roster and has a salary of $550,000.
