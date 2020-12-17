NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Council of Presidents released a statement on winter sports Thursday.
CCIW said it continues to plan for winter sports competition, with practices starting in early January and competition starting no sooner than Jan. 23.
The COP has determined that if federal, state, local, and campus conditions are at a point student-athletes can return to competition safely and testing can be secured, then winter competition can start.
Competition schedules will be released at a later date.
