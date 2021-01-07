DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Back on July 27th, the CCIW postponed all fall competitions and championships, they then delayed the winter sports season.
But now, Millikin teams will be returning this month!
Today, the CCIW announced that men's and women's basketball is slated to begin a conference-only schedule on January 23rd!
All other winter sports will also compete in CCIW-only schedules starting on January 30th.
Fall sports schedules, including football and women's volleyball, will be announced next week.
Due to state and local restrictions, no fans will be allowed at any competition at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.