MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- Week 1 of high school football is in the books and a central Illinois team tops the poll in 1A.
Central A&M is ranked first in 1A and is preparing for everyone's best shot.
The Raiders defeated LeRoy 41-6 and now have their sights set on Nokomis who they'll host this Friday.
Central A&M finished 6-0 last season and tied for first in the CIC.
The team was young then and is more experienced this season which has been a positive for the Raiders during the offseason and in practice.
