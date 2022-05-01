ASSUMPTION, IL. (WAND) -- Hakuna Matata, the Lion King Phrase that means no worries for the rest of your days.
For Central A&M baseball player Gabe McElroy, the phrase touches all the bases for him.
For Principal and Coach Charlie Brown, McElroy is the type of player coaches dream of having on their teams.
However, put baseball aside, because McElroy has another talent. A gifted singer, he played Mufassa in the school's production of The Lion King. Add in the fact that McElroy also performs regular community service in his community and around the country, it's no wonder why McElroy is the model student for Central A&M high school.
However, in December of 2021, McElroy had to deal with the adversity and tragedy of losing both his father and grandfather in the span of two months. That didn't stop the student-athlete from continuing to do what he loves, in the hopes of making his family proud of him.
