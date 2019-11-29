DEKALB, Ill. (WAND) -- The wounds were still fresh as the final horn sounded in Friday's Class 1A state championship game, but Central A&M's season will go down in the history books as one of the great campaigns in program history.
The Raiders are 2019 Class 1A runners-up after a 58-20 loss to Lena-Winslow at Huskie Stadium.
Central A&M receiver Jacob Paradee broke the 1A record for receiving yards in a championship game (157) and tied the record for catches with 11.
Lena-Winslow capped off one of the most dominant seasons in state history, being virtually unchallenged all season long. It is said that the Panthers only trailed for 54 seconds all season.
The Panthers' Sean Ormiston broke a 1A state championship record with 5 rushing touchdowns and he even added an interception return for six points for good measure.
In this WAND report, Gordon Voit brings you highlights and interviews with head coach Mark Ramsey, plus senior quarterback Connor Heaton and senior receiver Jacob Paradee.