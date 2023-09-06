MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) - This week's WAND Matchup of the Week could potentially be the last game played between Central A&M and St. Teresa.
Of course, the Bulldogs are getting their first taste of being an independent program.
As for Central A&M, the Raiders are still finding their footing. The Raiders split their first two games.
And although St. Teresa is no longer in the CIC, the Raiders said they are ready to potentially end this rivalry with a bang.
