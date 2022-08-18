MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- We continue our high school football previews with Central A&M.
The team is starting the season with a heavy heart.
In July, four students were involved in a car crash which claimed the lives of two students.
All four of the teens were athletes and three of them, football players.
Raiders Head Coach Brent Weakly told us practices haven't been the same without them.
Through it all, the team has persevered and stayed together in order to prepare for their week one matchup with LeRoy.
Central A&M doesn't have a large senior class this year and knows there's work to do especially since this team doesn't have much game experience.
But, the players continue to lean on each other as they head into the season.
