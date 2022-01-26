COLUMBIA, SC -- A Central A&M grad becomes the third female head groundskeeper in minor league baseball.
Morgan Hunter, who graduated as a Raider in 2015, was promoted to head groundskeeper of the Columbia Fireflies.
Her journey is lengthy but she's enjoyed the road.
Moweaqua Golf Course 2016-2017
Chicago Cubs 2018
Billings Mustangs 2019
Ohio State 2018-2019
Indianapolis Indians 2020
Columbia Fireflies 2021-present
Hunter loves what she does and sees herself in the profession long term with hopes of one day possibly returning to the midwest.
