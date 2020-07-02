MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard enough to go Division-I in one sport, let alone two.
Central A&M legend Mikah Maples is doing just that at Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, where she had a successful four-year run on the rugby team and is now focusing on track and field.
The shot put and weight throws aren't new to her, either: she was on the team during her freshman year of 2016-17 before taking a break to focus on rugby. She also has two state medals from her high school days. By the way, she broke the Quinnipiac school record for the shot put as a freshman.
Maples will return to Quinnipiac for her fifth year this fall, pandemic permitting, where she will focus exclusively on track and field and her master's degree.
She earned her bachelor's in sports medicine/athletic training and will now work towards her master's degree in biomedical sciences. She hopes to go to physician's assistant (PA) school after she earns her master's. Maples says she will work part time as an athletic trainer this year as well.
Maples helped the Raider basketball team to the 2015 Class 1A state championship in basketball and a runner-up finish in 2016.
