MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- Central A&M have found their guy.
The Raiders selected Michael Greer to be the next boys basketball head coach.
Greer was on Rob Smith's staff for six years and says he doesn't foresee any major changes.
Greer wants his team to act like every game and practice could be their last, a lesson learned from what they've dealt with this season.
In addition to coaching basketball, he's also an assistant coach for the Raiders football team.
