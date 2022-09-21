MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WAND) -- We're just two days away from Friday and it's time to announce our WAND Matchup of the Week.
In week five, we'll feature Central A&M and Tuscola. Today, we'll focus on the Raiders.
They'll enter this game with a 3-1 overall record.
Central A&M is an extremely young team with only six seniors on their entire roster.
With that being said, in three out of four games this season, the Raiders have held their opponent to six points or fewer.
Central A&M will have their homecoming on Friday but the players say they're zoned in on their matchup with the Warriors.
