PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) -- Gavin Sullivan was frustrated by a lack of opportunities for basketball players in the state of Illinois. How did he know?
He was one of them.
That led him to help get a program off the ground in 2005 that would eventually be called Illinois Irish. Since then it has merged with Quad Cities Elite to form Midwest Prospect Academy, or MidPro Academy.
The NY2LA-affiliated AAU organization continues to grow. From Division-III offers to a pair of NBA players in Alec Peters (Washington, Ill.) and Isaiah Roby (Dixon), Sullivan and his leadership group have helped many dozens of players in Illinois and Iowa get scholarship money and academic aid.
In this extended 30-minute interview, Gordon Voit and Gavin Sullivan discuss the origin story of the program, plus they break down prospects ranging from Connor Heaton (Central A&M senior) to pros Alec Peters and Isaiah Roby.
