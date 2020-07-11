NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WAND) -- For the first time in four months, WAND Sports has live basketball to cover. High school and junior high basketball prospects from all across Central Illinois are at the Chicago Summer Jam this weekend hoping to gain the attention of college scouts.
From Decatur to Springfield, Champaign to Mattoon there were multiple teams representing the viewing area at multiple levels.
Gordon Voit reports from the Athletico Center in north suburban Northbrook where players like RJ Walker, James Dent, Quincenia Jackson and Taya Davis are hoping to earn college scholarship offers.
As event director Toi Baylor explains, the event is about more than dribbling and shooting: it's about improving young lives through educational opportunities.
