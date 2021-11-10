(WAND-TV) -- Multiple athletes from across central Illinois signed their letters of intent to further their athletic careers at the next level!
Below are the athletes the WAND Sports team talked to:
Jalen Quinn (Tuscola) - Loyola Chicago University, Basketball
Mallory Ramage (Mattoon) - Loyola Chicago University, Basketball
Gwen Bender (Mt. Zion) - Olivet Nazarene, Softball
Ashleigh Anderson (Mt. Zion) - University of Memphis, Cross Country and Track
Lilli Amettis (Maroa-Forsyth) - Eastern Illinois University, Volleyball
Ethan Willoughby (Maroa-Forsyth) - SIU-Edwardsville, Baseball
