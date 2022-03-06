(WAND) -- With just four teams left in the IHSA Super-Sectionals from central Illinois, the WAND Sports team went out to speak with coaches and players about what they're doing to prepare for the coming elite eight matchups.
Hear how the Meridian Hawks are preparing for a matchup with Steeleville in 1A as SHG prepares for East St. Louis in 3A.
