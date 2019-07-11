Central Illinois United is gearing up for an opportunity of a lifetime

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's been a fantastic season for Central Illinois United but their season isn't done.
The 14U team that has players from Effingham, Peoria, Springfield, Forsyth, Clinton and more will be traveling to take on the best of the best at nationals in Colorado.
The team will open play against the San Diego Force at 10 a.m. on July 19.
If you would like to help with expenses for the team, here is the link to donate to their PayPal.
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?token=ufPyOXN3m1eqHzrL-M9S9WbEClHKsP_rD_wI-h-28_OyOPEoRWVmqzEhc9yM2zgGyPcWXG&country.x=US&locale.x=US&fbclid=IwAR3UKPlAiyOV9Hb5vTDknBpxwrbGeFacBL0_cMp8DhzUwwhzQTTCpqJEl70&Z3JncnB0=