TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) - The Orange and Blue faithful have flocked to Tampa Bay to cheer on Illini faithful in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl.
Hundreds of fans from all over flooded American Social sports bar on Sunday.
WAND caught up with several supporters gearing up for the big game. From the Cerro Gordo-Bement community to the Mayor Tuscola and even the parents of Illini quarterback Tommy Devito.
Illinois is set to take on Mississippi State in the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday at 11 a.m. CT at Raymond James Stadium.
