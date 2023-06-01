LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Central is on to the Sectional Title Game.
The Maroons won a pitching duel over Glenwood 1-0.
Kendall Crawford was in the zone on the mound and ended u getting the win.
The Titans season comes to an end. Glenwood finishes the season with a 28-5 overall record.
The Maroons will face Rochester in the Sectional Title Game on Saturday. First pitch is at 10 a.m. at Lincoln Community High School.
