All-Time 5 is back! This time, the debate will be hotter than ever as Gordon Voit releases his Regional All-Star Teams: the best lineup you could make from each area (Decatur, Springfield, Champaign, Southland and Midwest)
SCHEDULE: ALL-TIME 5 REGIONAL ALL-STARS
CHAMPAIGN/DANVILLE REGION ALL-STARS
G - Blake Schilb, Rantoul (Loyola, overseas) 6-7, HM All-America at Loyola with 19-5-4-1.3 spg in 2005-06; Only player in LU history with 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists, 3x First Team All-Horizon League; has size of forward but guard skills, 1,879 points at Loyola; enjoying a 13-season pro career in Europe (primarily in the French A League); 11-4-4 this past year with Châlons Reims (France)
SG - Roger McClendon, Centennial (Cincinnati) 6-4, McDonald’s AA 1985, Was 2nd all-time pts at UC behind Big O (1,789) (now 5th), 20-4-3 best year UC, ridiculous .476 3FG in 1986-87; State tournament 1984; Class of 1984
SF – Jordan Caroline, Central (Nevada, SIU, G-League) 6-7, Wooden Award finalist; 2,045 points in college, 1,164 rebounds, 17-10 best year, Mountain West record for double-doubles (not Kawhi, Bogut, PG13 ...); Graduated from Montverde (Fla.)
PF – Brian Cardinal, Unity (Purdue, NBA) 6-8, 12 years NBA, 2nd Team All-Big 10, 24-12 senior UHS, Elite 8 with Purdue, 1,584 points Purdue (18th), 2nd round pick NBA, 1995 Area POY
C – Keon Clark, Danville (UNLV, NBA) 6-11, 13th pick in 1998 Draft; 11-7-1.5 best year NBA, 15-10-4 bpg best year UNLV
First Three off Bench
PF – Clyde Turner, Central (Minnesota, overseas) 6-7, 2x All-Big Ten, 18-6 rpg both years UM and outscored Jim Brewer + Dave Winfield; 29 ppg senior year CHS; Drafted by Bucks 4th Round 1973; Class of 1969
PG - Verdell Jones III, Central (Indiana, G-League, overseas) 6-5, 15-4-3 best year IU, 1,327 points Big Ten; 9th all-time IU assists 389; HM All-Big Ten 2009; 2x Area POY 2007 + 2008, 3rd place State 2008; 16-4-3 G-League with Santa Cruz Warriors in 2015-16; Class of 2008
PG - Kareem Richardson, Rantoul (East Carolina, Evansville) 5-11; 9-4-4 best year UE; 2x Area POY, first time that happened, 1st 1,819 points; 1st Team All-State; NCAA tournament in 1992-93 season at ECU. NIT preseason Final 4 at Evansville 1996-97.
NOTE: There was a list of about 30 others who just missed "First Three Out" and it includes Division-I stars, All-State legends and many more deserving names than there is room for. I am intentionally limiting the bench to three to avoid the "What about ____?" comments. The point of this exercise is to get feedback and contribute your own picks, so let me know who you would take on your team!
Historical trio
G – Rod Fletcher, Central (Illinois) 6-4, Consensus First Team All-American (1952) because of defense and rebounding, 2x Final Fours; 2nd Team All-State (one team) 1948; Best year UI 11 ppg; Drafted by Lakers 6th round 1952; Class of 1948
SF - Ted Beach, Central (Illinois) 6-2, All-Big Ten, 1946 CHS State Champion (No. 1 poll), 2x Final Fours, Led Maroons to three state championship games; Best year UI 11 ppg; Drafted by Indianapolis Olympians (NBA) 7th round 1951
PF - Rick Schmidt, SJO (Illinois) 6-6, 1,105 points UI, was No. 12 reb too (394) 2nd points 1,739; 1st reb 12.6 rpg; Class of 1971
Player-Coaches
Monticello's Harry Combes (Illinois) All-Big Ten player; 4 Final Fours as coach
Danville's Stan Gouard (Southern Indiana) 6-5, 2x D2 National POY, 19 ppg, 8 rpg three years, 1st in career steals, 3rd points (1,619), 5th rebounds (702) at USI all-time; 1995 National Champ
