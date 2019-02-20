CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Life is good for Don Finke.
The longtime resident of the Champaign area has the rare distinction of having three grandsons playing Division-I basketball: Michael and Tim at Grand Canyon and Nick at West Point.
This weekend Don and the entire Finke family were able to gather en masse to watch Michael and Tim in their return to their home state when they played at Chicago State. WAND's Gordon Voit caught up with the Grand Canyon duo plus "Grandpa Don" and the boys' father Jeff Finke, who is also the head coach at Central! As a special treat, three-time NBA All-Star Dan Majerle shares his experiences playing with his brother at Central Michigan. Majerle is the Lopes' head coach.
[VIDEO: Finke Brothers feature story from Tuesday]
[VIDEO: Highlights and more interviews from Saturday's GCU-CSU game]
[VIDEO: Michael discusses this year's Illinois basketball team]