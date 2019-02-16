CHICAGO (WAND) -- It's crazy to think about, but this is the first time Champaign's Finke Brothers have suited up for the same team, save for an offseason or pickup game here and there.
On Saturday Champaign's first family of basketball had a mini-reunion as fifth-year senior Michael (an Illinois transfer and Centennial graduate) and his freshman brother Tim (a Central graduate) played at Chicago State, roughly a two-hour drive for the Champaign County-based Finke clan.
Michael posted a game-high 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while Tim scored just 3 points but was a major factor off the bench with 7 rebounds and 6 assists. That gaudy stat line has become commonplace for Michael, who is fresh off the best game of his college career (36 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists vs. UMKC).
WAND's Gordon Voit caught up with both Finkes after their 90-59 win over Chicago State, and also interviewed Grand Canyon head coach Dan Majerle, Central head coach Jeff Finke and even "Grandpa" Don Finke.
