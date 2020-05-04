Your Lanphier Lions are All-Time 5 champions!
It was an epic battle in the Finals, a best-of-seven series played at a packed Assembly Hall/State Farm Center in Champaign.
The ticket split in the pot was 8:7, eight tickets for No. 1 overall seed Lanphier, seven for No. 2 overall seed Lincoln. Each school got three tickets from the "chalk" category, Lincoln won the fan vote (839-97!), Lanphier won the three "GV" tickets, and the chaos category was split (two for Lanphier, one for Lincoln). There was to be a minimum of four draws and a maximum of seven (depending on the series).
GAME 1: Lincoln wins (0-1 for series) MVP: Brian Cook
GAME 2: Lanphier wins (1-1) MVP: Richard McBride and Andre Iguodala
GAME 3: Lanphier wins (2-1) MVP: Larry Austin, Jr. and Xavier Bishop
GAME 4: Lincoln wins (2-2) MVP: Norm Cook
GAME 5: Lanphier wins (3-2) MVP: Ed Horton (Chuck Verderber narrowly misses triple double)
GAME 6: Lanphier wins (4-2) MVP: Kevin Gamble
Lanphier wins the All-Time 5 Finals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.