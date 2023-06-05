Charleston softball and Effingham baseball win 3A Super-Sectional

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- One game is what stands between 3A softball and baseball teams competing in Super-Sectionals Monday.
In Softball Mt. Zion took on Charleston in a conference showdown and in baseball Effingham faced Champaign Central to keep their seasons alive and move onto the State Semi-finals Friday in Joliet, Ill.
Mt. Zion 4, Charleston 5
Champaign Central 0, Effingham 4
