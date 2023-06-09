PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - On Friday, Charleston Softball made its first State Semifinal appearance.
But unfortunately, the Trojans fell to Antioch at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex.
In what was a pitching duel, Charleston fell to Antioch 3-0.
The Trojans will now turn their focus to the Third Place Game. Charleston will face Benet Academy at 9 a.m.
