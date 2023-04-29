KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WAND) -- The Cincinnati Bengals selected Chase Brown with the 163rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Brown played in 34 games during his four-year Illini career.
Brown had a breakout season in 2022 where he became the first Doak Walker Award finalist in Illini football history.
He totaled 1,643 rushing yards in 2022, good for forth in the nation.
Brown also became the first Illini player to rush for 100+ yards in the first nine games of the season.
He finished his career with 3,206 rushing yards, 16 100-yard games, tying the Illinois record set by Robert Holcombe from 1994-97.
His twin brother Sydney was also drafted in the third round by the Philadelphia Eagles, they become only the ninth set of twins to be selected in the same NFL Draft and only the third set to be picked in the first five rounds.
