CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- There's no question that the Illini's Chase Brown was the X-factor in the game against Wyoming on Saturday.
Today, he's receiving national recognition for his performance.
Brown was named a Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week and he was named the Reese's Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week.
This comes after Brown had 19 carries for 151 yards, three catches for 16 yards and had a total of three touchdowns.
He and the Illini play at Indiana on Friday.
