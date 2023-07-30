OREANA, Ill. (WAND) -- The communities of Argenta and Oreana came together today to welcome back two fisherman that finished in the top 10 at nationals.
Chase and Carter Logue finished 7th in the 10th annual Bass Master High school nationals out in South Carolina.
Being from a small town and going up against 480 other boats they are so glad to finish where they did against bigger teams.
