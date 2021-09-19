CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- Over the course of the last year, John Hill has become an expert archer.
Like many athletes, obstacles are common for them to overcome in order to achieve greatness. For Hill, that obstacle is being blind, having just 5 percent visibility in his right eye.
After suffering from a condition that 70-80 percent of people usually recover from in terms of being able to see, Hill found himself to be one of the 20-30 percent of people not to get their sight back.
Rather than let himself become another number and to just feel sorry for himself, Hill decided to do something. He decided to find a passion. That passion was archery, and thanks to some special tools designed especially for him, he was able to become quite the expert in the activity. Such an expert, that now he is training to become the new United States record holder for visually impaired archers.
