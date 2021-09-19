Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing after midnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.