DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Bears have returned "home" to Decatur.
The team kicked off its homecoming weekend on Saturday at Millikin University with a high school clinic for players and coaches from MacArthur, Eisenhower, LSA and St. Teresa.
In this WAND Sports feature story, former defensive end Alex Brown and fullback Jason McKie mingle with local stars like MacArthur's Division-I bound prospects Jeffery Wells and AJ Lawson.
[VIDEO: BEARS HOST DECATUR HIGH SCHOOL CLINIC]
Sunday's festivities include a variety of booths, games, panels and press conferences.
[Click here for complete information including how to purchase tickets.]