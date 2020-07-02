CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Chicago Bears and head coach Matt Nagy are hosting a series of three web clinics for youth football coaches and they are inviting Central Illinois to join in.
The seminars are being held in conjunction with USA Football and Riddell.
When: July 9 (Matt Nagy in attendance), July 16 and July 23
Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Central
Registration: Developing Blockers and Tacklers (July 9), Teaching Technique and Scheme (July 16) and Flag Football Skills and Strategy (July 23).
From the Bears:
The Chicago Bears-USA Football Webinar Series, presented by Riddell, will provide insight and direction to help youth leagues deliver fun and positive football experiences when youth football responsibly returns to play.
Presentations will be led by USA Football’s Education Department and master trainers with decades of high school head coaching experience. Each webinar will welcome up to 500 registrants and is free of cost.
A recording of each webinar will be available on chicagobears.com. In addition, the Bears will underwrite USA Football Youth Coach Certifications for more than 600 coaches statewide through its commitment to youth football.
In 2019, the Bears hosted 50-plus Mini Monster Clinics brought to you by Advocate Health Care at local schools and community organizations impacting more than 9,000 kids and nearly $130,000 was donated to more than 45 local youth and high school football programs, in conjunction with Bears Care and the NFL Foundation. USA Football’s Youth Coach Certification is accredited by the U.S. Center for Coaching Excellence.
