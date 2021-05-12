bears
Christian Petersen

We are exactly four months away from the Bears first regular season game.

Find out who Chicago will play and when, right here.

Week 1 - Sunday, September 12, 7:20pm at Los Angeles Rams

Week 2 - Sunday, September 19, Noon vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3 - Sunday, September 26, Noon at Cleveland Browns

Week 4 - Sunday, October 3, Noon vs. Detroit Lions

Week 5 - Sunday, October 10, 3:05pm at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 6 - Sunday, October 17, Noon vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 7 - Sunday, October 24, 3:25pm at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8 - Sunday, October 31, Noon vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 9 - Monday, November 8, 7:15pm at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10 - Bye Week

Week 11 - Sunday, November 21, Noon vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 12 - Thursday, November 25, 11:30am at Detroit Lions

Week 13 - Sunday, December 5, Noon vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 14 - Sunday, December 12, 7:20pm at Green Bay Packers

Week 15 - Monday, December 20, 7:15pm vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 16 - Sunday, December 26, 3:05pm at Seattle Seahawks

Week 17 - Sunday, January 2, Noon vs. New York Giants

Week 18 - Sunday, January 9, Noon at Minnesota Vikings

