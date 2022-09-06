ARLINGTON PARK, Ill. (WAND) -- There's been a lot of questions swirling about the connection between Arlington Park and the Chicago Bears.
Today, the team released an open letter addressing it.
The Bears say they remain under contract to purchase the property but there are conditions that must be met in order to close the deal.
The team also says, even if they do get the property, it doesn't guarantee they will develop it.
The Bears go on to say if they do proceed with the purchase, it'll be a multi-purpose entertainment district with an enclosed stadium.
For a link to the full open letter, click here.
