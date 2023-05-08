CHICAGO (WAND) — The Chicago Blackhawks will get a chance to pick Connor Bedard after securing the first overall draft pick for the upcoming NHL Draft.
This marks only the second time in franchise history the Blackhawks have the #1 overall pick.
The Hawks had an 11.5-percent probability of earning the first pick after finishing with the league's third-worst record.
Speculation is that 17-year old Connor Bedard will be selected first, who scored 143 points (71 goals and 72 assists) in 57 games last season for the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League.
The 2023 NHL Draft will be June 28-29 in Nashville, TN.
